Two more police officers killed as gunmen raid police post

Two police officers have been killed and their guns taken after four gunmen raided a police post in Kiboga District.

A police source said the assailants armed with assault rifles raided the post at around 7.30pm.

Wamala region police spokesperson, Ms Racheal Kawala identified the deceased officers as Cpl Francis Nsubuga and SPC Paul Ddimba.

“The facts indicate that the officers were attacked while seated at the police post, by a gang of four armed men, dressed in civilian attire. This is the second such kind of attack within a duration of nine days, targeting police officers and their guns. We have dispatched our teams from the Flying squad unit, to team up with the territorial police and ensure the suspects are identified and brought to justice,” Ms ASP Kawala said.