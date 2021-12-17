Two more police officers killed as gunmen raid police post
- Details of what happened during the raid are still scanty. The Wamala Police Regional Spokesperson is said to be preparing a statement in short while.
Two police officers have been killed and their guns taken after four gunmen raided a police post in Kiboga District.
A police source said the assailants armed with assault rifles raided the post at around 7.30pm.
Wamala region police spokesperson, Ms Racheal Kawala identified the deceased officers as Cpl Francis Nsubuga and SPC Paul Ddimba.
“The facts indicate that the officers were attacked while seated at the police post, by a gang of four armed men, dressed in civilian attire. This is the second such kind of attack within a duration of nine days, targeting police officers and their guns. We have dispatched our teams from the Flying squad unit, to team up with the territorial police and ensure the suspects are identified and brought to justice,” Ms ASP Kawala said.
The motive of the suspects is not yet determined.
The Wamala Regional Police Commander has sent reinforcement in the area to hunt for the suspects.
On December 7, two police officers; CPL Alfred Okech and Constable Moses Kigongo, were shot dead by criminals, who lured them to the crime scene. Their guns were also robbed.
In the last four months, eight guns have been robbed from police officers. Only two have been recovered.
