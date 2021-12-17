Two more police officers killed as gunmen raid police post

Breaking News: NRM's Muwonge beats NUP's Nakwedde to become Kayunga district chairperson

Wamala region police spokesperson, Ms Racheal Kawala

By  Andrew Bagala

  • The Wamala Regional Police Commander has sent reinforcement in the area to hunt for the suspects.
  • Details of what happened during the raid are still scanty. The Wamala Police Regional Spokesperson is said to be preparing a statement in short while.

Two police officers have been killed and their guns taken after four gunmen raided a police post in Kiboga District.
A police source said the assailants armed with assault rifles raided the post at around 7.30pm.
Wamala region police spokesperson, Ms Racheal Kawala identified the deceased officers as Cpl Francis Nsubuga and SPC Paul Ddimba.

