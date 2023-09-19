Two Ntungamo leaders perish in road crash

Two local leaders of Ntungamo District have perished in a car crash along the Mbarara–Kabale Highway.

Nyarutuuntu Sub County councillor Pius Tusimire Niwagaba and Ngoma Sub County councillor Monic Rutabingwa Kutamba died about 4kms away from Ntungamo Town when the Toyota Wish they were traveling in rammed into a truck belonging to Nile Agro industries.

Eyewitnesses say Niwagaba, who was driving the Toyota Wish at high speed on Monday, attempted a hasty brake upon seeing the oncoming truck from Rubaare Sub County.

“When he tried to brake suddenly during the rain, the car turned in the middle of the road and swerved into the lane of the truck which killed both councillors on spot,” an eyewitness who preferred anonymity told Monitor.

In the aftermath of thefatal 4pm incident, Ntungamo police rushed to the scene and took the bodies of the deceased to Itojo Hospital for postmortem.

Ntungamo District chairman Samuel Mucunguzi Rwakigoba said: “I’m shocked and traumatized because we have lost two comrades.”

“Kutamba was transparent, served diligently and was an irreplaceable woman of noble character in my cabinet,” he told this publication.

Ntungamo Sub County councillor Naboth Mpiriirwe observed that the double tragedy had “stolen two vibrant leaders.”

“Their death is a step backwards because these two were vital in our discussions,” he noted.

Radio Ankole presenter Sylvia Turyabitunga Ekyefaamu mourned saying the pair died when “needed most to advise young politicians.”

‘Special session’

Ntungamo District speaker Nicholas Twikiriize Mugyenyi confirmed that a special council meeting is set for September 20 to pay tribute to both councilors.

“They contributed much to the building of the district and the council at large. We shall miss them,” the speaker added.