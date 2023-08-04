Two perish in Buikwe accident

Two people have lost their lives in a fatal accident that happened earlier today at Kitigoma village in Buikwe District along the Jinja-Kampala Highway

According to Ssezibwa region police spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto, the accident involved two motor vehicles, a Fuso Fighter and a Fuel Tanker.

She confirmed the death of a Fuso driver and his co-driver in an accident that happened at around 5.20am on Friday.

"According to preliminary findings, the Fuso Fighter, driven by a yet-to-be-identified person, was travelling from Jinja towards Kampala when it veered into the lane of oncoming traffic from Kampala, colliding with the Mercedes Benz Fuel Tanker vehicle heading towards Jinja," Ms Butoto said in a statement on Friday.

"The Fuso driver and turn man lost their lives in the accident and their bodies are being removed from the truck. Meanwhile, the driver of the fuel tanker and his turn man have been rushed to Jinja Hospital in critical condition for medical treatment," she added.

By press time, police revealed that the two motor vehicles are still at the scene, awaiting towing, while inquiries are being conducted.