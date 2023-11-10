Two schools closed over Nyege Nyege festival

Jinja City authorities have closed Victoria Nile Primary School and Summit Nursery and Primary School due to the ongoing Nyege Nyege festival.

The annual music festival kicked off on Thursday and ends on Sunday.

The Jinja City Education Officer, Mr Haruna Mulopa said they had decided to close both schools "for the safety of the children".

“We don’t want the children to get exposed to immoral behaviours that may occur in that area. The school is surrounded by Golf Club, Source of the Nile, Rugby Grounds and National Agriculture Showground, where the Nyege Nyege is taking place,’’ he said on Friday.

Mr Mulopa said they had also ordered the organisers to keep their decibel levels at the acceptable minimum because the festival kicked off on Thursday when Primary Seven candidates were writing their final exams.

“We had 219 pupils of Victoria Nile School sitting their final exams on Wednesday and Thursday, but on the day Nyege Nyege kicked off (Thursday), we intervened to avoid noise that would interrupt,’’ he added.

According to Mr Mulopa, Victoria Nile School has a total population of 2,300 pupils.



Ms Hadija Namulondo, one of the parents, said her daughter has been at home since Monday.

She said: "The school was closed from November 6 to 13 to allow candidates sit for their final exams, but we were not notified why they will sit out all those days yet PLE exams are only held on two days."

On Friday morning, no learning activities were ongoing at the school. Instead, festival goers were seen lurking near the premises, while traders conducted business outside the gate.

However, on the flip side, the school administration has turned part of its premises into a parking area for party goers, with each vehicle paying Shs30,000 per day.