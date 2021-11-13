Prime

Two UPDF soldiers sentenced to death for killing Somali civilians

By  Benon Tumusiime

  • The incident occurred on August 10, when Ugandan forces patrolling the main supply route between Beldamin and Golweyn villages opened fire on civilians at a farm about 120 kilometers southwest of Mogadishu, according to local officials and an Amisom statement.

Two Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have been sentenced to death and three of their colleagues were handed 39 years in jail for killing civilians.

