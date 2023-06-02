Two warriors killed as security recovers 220 head of cattle

The Joint Security Operation by UPDF and police Thursday night managed to kill two Karamojong warriors after they raided 220 head of cattle from Nakuyon village, Namalu Sub County in Nakapiripirit District.

The Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson, Mike Longole confirmed the incident, saying that through their intelligence network, the security personnel laid a successful ambush that led to the recovery of the cows.

“We managed to recover all the head of cattle which will be handed over to the owner. I thank security forces for the swift action that led to this big achievement, not forgetting the community members who cooperated positively with us,” he said.

Meanwhile, suspected Karimojong warriors using arrows shot and injured a UPDF soldier in Moroto District on Wednesday.

“On May 31, 2023, at around 8pm, suspected criminal elements using arrows shot and injured one of our own, Pte Alex Odeke, 24, attached to X-ray Battalion under 3rd Division. He was part of the night security detail to secure a community kraal in Loptuk village and surrounding areas,” the UPDF 3rd Division Spokesperson Maj Isaac Oware said.

He said the injured soldier who was shot in the neck was airlifted to Mulago National Referral Hospital for further management.