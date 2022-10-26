Ubteb candidates register slight improvement

The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) has reported an improvement in the performance of candidates who sat for the July/August examinations compared to those of 2020.

Speaking at the release of the July- August exams at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala yesterday, Ubteb’s executive secretary, Mr Onesmus Oyesigye, said they had registered a 3 percent improvement.

Mr Oyesigye said the performance had increased from 73 percent in May/June 2020 to 76 percent in July/August.

He added that the number of candidates who sat for examinations increased from 10,383 in 2020 to 36,941 candidates this year.

The examinations were conducted in 544 assessment centres throughout the country. The results included those of Uganda Community Polytechnic Certificate and National certificate modular and Diplomas- Business, Technical, Biological and Physical sciences programmes.

Mr Oyesigye attributed the performance to hard work and normalisation of the learning environment.

He, however, said candidates did not show expected competencies in technical modular assessment in the fields of motor vehicle mechanics, automotive mechanics, hair dressing, body therapy, building construction, fitting and fabrications.

Mr Oyesigye also said the results of 28 candidates were cancelled.

Ubteb’s board chairperson, Mr Silver Mugisha, said they championed the roll-out of modular assessment syllabus for TVET programmes and that the feedback from stakeholders on the conduct of modular assessment is very good.

Mr John Chrysestom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education, said the board’s concerns would be addressed.

He warned against examination malpractice, saying the government would take tough measures against culprits, including imprisoning them.

The minister encouraged youth to embrace vocational education to address unemployment.

“If you are to save our country from unemployment, encourage the youth to go for vocational training. That is where the money is today,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Sports, Ms Ketty Lamaro, said the government would create a lean TVET structure by merging the health assessment bodies.