UBTEB set to release April-May 2023 results tomorrow

The Uganda Business and Technical Examination Board (UBTEB) is set to release April—May 2023 results on Thursday.

According to the UBTEB Executive Secretary, Mr Onesmas Oyesigye, in a statement released on Wednesday, the ceremony will be presided over by the Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, at the Office of the President in Kampala.

Mr Oyesigye said the results are for candidates who completed their studies in programmes like Technical diploma, Technical higher diploma, Business diploma and business certificate, Physical and Biological diploma and certificate programmes.

"A total of 13768 candidates sat for end of programme assessment exams, 8002 were female and 5766 were male. The exams were conducted in 262 examination centres across the country,” the statement reads in part.

UBTEB is mandated to streamline, regulate and coordinate exams in all business and technical professions in the country.