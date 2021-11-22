UBTEB to conduct technical and vocational exams in phases

The executive secretary of UBTEB, Mr Onesmus Oyesigye 

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • Addressing journalists at their offices in Ntinda on Monday, the Ubteb Executive Director, Mr Onesmus Oyesigye, said that the first batch of students will sit for their exams on December 13, 2021 and the second batch will sit for their exams on January 24, 2022.

The Uganda Business and Technology Examination Board (UBTEB) has said that it will conduct the forthcoming examinations in phases due to Covid-19.

