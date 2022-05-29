UCAA holds run to help children with special needs

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) in partnership with the Uganda Aeronautical Information Services Officers Association (UGAISOA) has raised about Shs18 million to support visually impaired children. The first beneficiaries of are; Sure Prospects primary and secondary schools in Katabi town council, Entebbe.

This was done during UCAA’s second Aviation run to commemorate their 30th anniversary at Entebbe Mayor’s garden in Entebbe Municipality on Sunday.

“This being our second race, the stakeholder’s participation has more than met our expectations. The Aviation Run has now traditionally become one of the Authority’s major activities. This is one of our belated activities for the celebration of the Authority’s 30 years of existence. The proceeds generated from this Aviation run will be used to support a charitable health initiative to provide assistive devices for visually impaired children in a special needs school in Entebbe,” Mr Fred Bamwesigye, the UCAA director-general, said.

Minister of State for Transport, Mr Fred Byamukama, while flagging off the participants, said it is good to see multitudes joining the aviation industry in this noble cause.

"As I am reliably informed that proceeds from the run will go to a special needs school in Entebbe. I commend UCAA for having a vibrant Corporate Social Responsibility policy that has this time involved key stakeholders in supporting a worthy cause while also giving the participants an opportunity to enhance their health through running,” he said.

The first Aviation Run was held in 2019 to celebrate the International Civil Aviation Organisation's 75 years of 'connecting the world' and the money raised was given to Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital.

“Therefore I implore UCAA to not only hold this event while celebrating milestones, but to continue with this social and healthy activity annually because it brings together stakeholders in an informal, but clearly interactive manner," the minister added.

Over 300 participants competed in the 5km and 10km runs and the winners were awarded medals, air tickets to tour parts of the country by Air, and other prizes.