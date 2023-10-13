UCAA suspends study tours at Entebbe Airport

The management of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), the body in charge of running the operations at Entebbe International Airport effective October 12 suspended all forms of study tours at the airport until further notice.

According to UCAA spokesperson Vianney Luggya, the move is meant to reduce congestion at the airport.

“Owing to the growing number of users of facilities at Entebbe International Airport and in light of the ongoing expansion works, which have led to cordoning-off of some areas of car parking, study tours to the airport have been temporarily suspended to reduce congestion,” Mr Luggya said on Thursday.

“This move is aimed at enhancing service provision as the facilities are being upgraded for a better passenger experience. Members of the public will be informed as soon as the suspension of the tours is lifted,” he added.

Statistics from UCAA indicate that the airport has been registering between 10 and 15 schools every day, with many of the schools having more than 100 students.

“We regret the inconveniences caused but we hope that immediately after the ongoing terminal expansion works, the authority will issue further guidance before the end of this year,” Luggya noted.

Data on the UCAA website shows that study tours are part of the services offered at the airport and it is part of UCAA’s career development for the school-going learners and the tours also demystify the aviation industry to the general public.