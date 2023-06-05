UCU student shot dead by security guard
Police in Mukono District are investigating a murder case in which a 25-year-old Uganda Christian University student was shot dead on Sunday.
Rudeny Agaba, a student at UCU, Mukono Campus and resident of Kiwanga in Mukono District was allegedly shot by Tugume Kadili at Meru Fuel station in Kiwanga afternoon, according to police.
“Preliminary investigations suggest that a dispute arose between a private security guard identified as Tugume Kadili, aged 27, and the deceased prompted the shooting,” the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said.
ASP Owoyesigyire said Agaba allegedly attempted to scale a wall fence within the security guard's assigned area of deployment, leading to “an escalated situation” and in response, the security guard shot him.
“Prompt medical attention was provided, and the victim was rushed to Gwatilo Health Center, where he was later pronounced dead, “he added.
The police recovered two cartridge casings at the scene and an army green vehicle with registration number UAW403S exhibiting a suspected bullet hole.
In addition, a firearm was recovered as a potential weapon used in the shooting. Live ammunition was found near the suspected pool of blood and all these items were seized as evidence, according to ASP Owoyesigyire.
Tugume was arrested and is currently detained at Seeta Police Station.
“The Mukono Police Division is fully committed to conducting a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. We urge the public to remain calm and patient as we diligently work to gather all the necessary facts. Any further updates or significant developments will be communicated in due course," ASP Owoyesigyire added.
Agaba's shooting follows the May 20 incident, in which a 21- year- old Natasha Nagayi, also a student of the UCU Mukono, was shot and injured by ASP Dismas Tebangole, attached to Counter Terrorism Unit, VIPPU. The incident happened in Nabuti Village, in Mukono district at around 1am.