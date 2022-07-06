Uganda Airlines gets new boss

Ms Jenifer Bamuturaki has been appointed as the new substantive Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines.

Minister of Works and transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala in a July 5, 2022 letter said the appointment of Bamuturaki who has been acting in the same position is in line with a presidential directive in a letter dated April 24, 2022.

More about Uganda Airlines CEO: Bamuturaki’s 30-years of marketing big hotels

“Reference is made to a letter Ref. No. PO/28 dated April, 24, 2022 from H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda in respect of subject matter above ()copy attached for ease of reference). The purpose of this letter is to bring the directive to your attention for implication,” Gen Katumba said.

Government resumed the search for a substantive chief executive officer of the national carrier in June this year months after the process was abandoned last year.

The process had been abandoned following suspension of senior managers and board members of the Airlines over corruption and mismanagement.

Ms Bamuturaki replaces Mr Cornwell Muleya who was sacked from the position of acting CEO in February.

Mr Muleya was on June 21 this year arrested for allegedly disobeying the Inspectorate of Government (IG) orders before he was arraigned in court a day later and released on bail.

Ms Bamuturaki will be responsible for leading and driving the business and success of the airlines, for devising and executing the airlines’ strategy.

She will also be expected to guide formulation and implementation of strategy, commercial, financial, operations, people, stakeholder relationship and compliance management, corporate communications and oversight of information systems.