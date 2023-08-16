Uganda Airlines unveils new flight booking mobile app 

Uganda Airlines, the national carrier, has launched a mobile app that makes it convenient for travellers to book its services.

A statement released by the airline last evening indicates that the mobile app features are designed to simplify clients’ travel.

Some of the mobile app features are the ability to easily book and pay for flights, check flight status and schedules.

The app also enables a traveller to view personal flight details, check-in for flights, and enrol for the CraneFlyer Frequent Flyer programme.

“The launch of the mobile app is a key milestone as the airline strives to improve its service delivery, ensuring a convenient and user-friendly booking and ticketing process and an overall delightful buyer experience for its customers,” the airline said in a press statement.

“We acknowledge that airline guests rely heavily on their mobile phones for their regular activities, including travel, and it’s, therefore, essential for us to provide convenience with this new app in the palm of every traveller,” the statement added.

According to the airline, the mobile app that is available for iOS and Android smartphones, has all Uganda Airlines flight information and customer service tools, making it a one-stop shop fo clients.

“With security being a top priority, the app is equipped with robust encryption and authentication measures to safeguard passenger data and ensure a secure booking and payment process. Exciting flight offers are available now. Experience the Power in your Palms,” the statement further read.

About the airline

Uganda Airlines is Uganda’s flagship national passenger and cargo carrier that started operations in 2019.

It provides scheduled air transportation services in East Africa and near-international markets. Uganda Airlines was awarded the World’s Youngest Aircraft Fleet Award, given by Ch-Aviation in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Features on the APP

Effortless booking process. The interface allows users to search for flights, view available options and make reservations

Personalised travel experience. Saves passenger details and makes future bookings faster.