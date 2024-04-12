Uganda breaks ground for permanent consulate and residence in China

The Ugandan government officially launched construction of its permanent Chancery and Official Residence in Guangzhou, China.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Friday, in Haizhu District, officiated by Consul General Amb Judyth Nsababera and Ms Qian Hongjie, Deputy Director General of the Guangdong Foreign Affairs Office.

Speaking at the hybrid event, Amb Nsababera said that the construction of a permanent home in Guangzhou is a sign of Uganda’s commitment to fostering the already existing good relations between the two countries.

“With our permanent home underway we look forward to a journey of partnership in which we put emphasis on market access because this is the best way to support one another because “If you are support what I produce, you are supporting my prosperity and when I buy what you produce, I am supporting your prosperity,” she said.

“Nothing signifies growth like the country that you have long supported now being in a position to establish a permanent presence in China that will be home to Uganda’s Chancery and Official residence, and the reason why we are here today – to lay the foundation for this important milestone and a symbol of the next phase of our journey together,” she emphasised.

Officials from the Guangzhou Consulate and Chinese Southern Province of Guangdong perform the ground breaking ceremony at the Chancery on April 12, 2024.

Guangzhou is one of several locations where Uganda owns undeveloped land for its foreign missions.

The Ugandan Parliament previously recommended a budget for the consulate's development, including construction of the Chancery and Official residence.

While presenting their report on the 2024/2025 financial year ministerial policy statement for the Foreign Affairs ministry on April 11, 2024, Mr Fred Opolot the deputy chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, said that Uganda was allocated Guangzhou but has failed to develop it.

“Guangzhou- has an empty piece of land on which the Chancery building and Official Residence were to be constructed effective FY2O23/2024,” he said as they recommended a Shs14.35b budget for the consulate, of which Shs10.35b is for development.

The new facilities are expected to further solidify the Uganda-China relationship, particularly as Uganda Airlines prepares to launch direct flights between Entebbe and Guangzhou.

Ms Hongjie, representing the Guangdong Foreign Affairs Office, pledged continued support and cooperation throughout the construction process. The project's general contractor, Hengsheng Construction Group Co. Ltd, also assured the Ugandan Consulate of their dedication to delivering a high-quality project on schedule.