Uganda, DRC claim 35 ADF rebels held in fighting

Major General Camille Bombele (L), coordinator of the Joint Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARD) - Ugandan People's Defence Froces (UPDF) Military Operations, and Major General Kayanja Muhanga (2nd L), commander of the UPDF soldiers talk at the Joint Operational Headquarters set up in the Virunga National Park near Semuliki on December 17, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The army said it had attacked positions of the Allied Democratic Forces -- accused of massacres in eastern DR Congo and bomb blasts in Uganda -- in the Virunga national park

The Democratic Republic of Congo army and its Ugandan allies said Sunday they had destroyed rebel "strongholds" in the country's restive east this week, in a campaign launched last month against ADF rebels.

