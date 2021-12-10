Prime

Uganda gets Shs80b to resettle refugees

Uganda is home to over 1million refugees. PHOTO/FILE

By  Promise Twinamukye

Product editor

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The CRRF is a multi-stakeholder coordination model on refugee matters focusing on humanitarian and development needs of both refugees and host communities.    

Uganda has received more than Shs80 billion for the resettlement of refugees following a Shs651 billion pledge made to the country by the international community at the Global Refugee Forum in December 2019.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.