Uganda gets Shs80b to resettle refugees

Uganda has received more than Shs80 billion for the resettlement of refugees following a Shs651 billion pledge made to the country by the international community at the Global Refugee Forum in December 2019.

The financial aid was revealed at the 15th Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) steering group meeting held yesterday in Kampala.

Ms Leslie Velez, the head of external relations strategic partnerships and communications at UNHCR, said $22,619,809 (about Shs80.5b) of $182,769,809 (about Shs651b) had been delivered. The funds are meant to mobilise resources, technical assistance and other policy support to facilitate the welfare of the refugees.

The revelation comes ahead of the High Level Officials Meeting (HLOM) scheduled for December 14 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The meeting will further push for commitments made to respective refugee hosting countries. Uganda, which has an open door policy for those seeking asylum, hosts the largest number of refugees in Africa.

Ms Esther Anyakun, the Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, said more than 2,500 refugees have entered Uganda from the DR Congo in under a month. She added that the asylum seekers are camped in Kisoro and Bundibugyo where they are being screened before being taken to Kyaka in Kyegegwa resettlement as refugees.

“We have so far received more than 2,500, but they are still coming and the screening is still going on,” Ms Anyakun said, adding that recent security-related issues have made the screening more rigorous.

The meeting outlined key needs for the refugees such as security, energy and access to education, among others. Local Government junior minister Jennifer Namuyangu said while schools are expected to reopen in January, refugee communities might encounter a waiting game because of their large numbers.

“Students have spent a very long time in the communities, been through different atrocities, and high levels of pregnancies among young girls,” she said, adding: “Everyone needs extra guidance through sensitisation, mobilisation, guidance and counselling, and motivation. The Ministry of Local Government is ready to participate in this endeavour.”

The government also plans to plant trees in the respective refugee areas. This is intended to reduce the exploitation of natural resources.

Ms Anyakun also revealed that works are ongoing to improve housing in the refugee settlements.

Initiative

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) officially launched the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) on March 24, 2017, adapting the principles and objectives set out in Annex 1 of the New York Declaration of Refugees and Migrants to the Ugandan context.

The CRRF is a multi-stakeholder coordination model on refugee matters focusing on humanitarian and development needs of both refugees and host communities.

The CRRF in Uganda encompasses five mutually reinforcing pillars as outlined by the global objectives:

Admission and Rights