Uganda goes after ADF in Congo bases, denies claims of bombing civilian homes

Uganda People’s Defence Forces head for Eastern Congo jungle, from where the Allied Democratic Forces are believed to have been planning a series of attacks on Ugandan civilians. FILE PHOTO | COURTESY

What you need to know:

  • In DRC, Uganda has deployed its US trained mountain brigade unit that has been stationed in the Rwenzori region.
Uganda on Friday dismissed as “baseless propaganda” reports that its airstrikes and artillery bombardments launched at several bases of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the Eastern Congo provinces of North Kivu and Ituri killed civilians.

