Uganda, Kenya end row on fish exports to DRC

Uganda will compensate Kenyan fish exporters to the Democratic Republic of Congo whose catch officials confiscated on October 1, 2021 at Mpondwe border in Kasese district of Uganda. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • But while applauding the governments for resolving the fish impasse, Uganda’s private sector called for quick solution to the trade wars between the two countries.

Uganda will compensate Kenyan fish exporters to the Democratic Republic of Congo whose catch officials confiscated on October 1, 2021 at Mpondwe border in Kasese district of Uganda.

