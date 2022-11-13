Uganda, Kenya out to end gun violence

Ugandan and Kenyan authorities have resolved to end criminality and gun violence among pastoral communities in Karamoja Sub-region (Uganda) and Turkana County (Kenya).

The commitments were made during joint cross-border security meetings and community engagements in Moroto District and Kobebe Mega Valley Dam, respectively on Friday.

The security meeting was co-chaired by Jeremiah Lomurkai, the governor of Turkana County, who also led the Kenyan Delegation to Uganda, and George William Wopuwa, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Moroto.

“I’m sure we have planned disarmament operations and have the support from William Samoei Ruto, Kenya’s President,” Mr Lomurkai said.

He added: “I want to thank the President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Force, Mr Museveni for allowing us to graze and share natural resources.”

Mr Lomurkai said Turkana County previously conducted a disarmament operation in which several guns were recovered.

He consequently urged senior leaders from either side to reinforce the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between President Museveni and Uhuru Kenyatta, the former President of Kenya.

Ms Stella Atyang, the Woman MP for Moroto, acknowledged the signing of a numerous MoUs against disarmament.

She appealed to the Turkana County leadership to retrieve and revisit some of the MoUs to form modalities and disarm their locals.

Mr Wopuwa said the Turkana pastoralists annually cross over to the Ugandan territory in search of pasture and water. He advised that “a standard mechanism that shall be followed by the Turkana pastoralists when they enter Uganda in search for pasture and water” be enacted. Since most of the pastoralists cross into Uganda with illegal guns, Mr Wopuwa believes the mechanism will “ensure that there is harmony and sustainable peace in the Karamoja Sub-region.”

Mr Jacob Ouma, the Turkana County commissioner, reiterated that the planned disarmament operations shall be done systematically. He added that the Kenya Police is being empowered “to ensure that the issue of guns marauding in illegal hands comes to an end.”

Brig Joseph Balikuddembe, the UPDF 3rd Division Commander, noted that while the “Usalama Kwa Wote” operations have registered achievements since July 2021, the region continued to pick up signals off rearmament.

“For about five years, Karamoja communities have continued to access weapons and ammunition from cross-border flow and confrontation with security forces, among other sources,” he remarked.

Brig Balikuddembe, who also doubles as the chairperson of the Joint Defence Committee (JDC), nevertheless remains optimistic that some of the cross-border challenges shall be addressed.

The senior leaders later visited and had an engagement with the Matheniko of Moroto who are co-existing with Turkana of Kenya at Kobebe Mega Valley Dam. The governor of Turkana said President Ruto had promised to end criminality and disarm citizens with illegal guns.

“Turkana County leadership is committed to marshal support for a good security course so that our people live a good life,” Mr Lomurkai said, adding that his government has plans to mobilise funds to commence construction of a mega valley dam similar to the Kobebe Dam in Uganda.

Denis Okori, the RDC for Napak, reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to ensure security in the sub-region.

Last Month, security operatives in the restive Karamoja Sub-region decried the alleged recruitment of children by cattle rustlers.

This followed revelations that an unspecified number of children were shot dead during UPDF operations against the suspected cattle rustlers in the mineral rich sub-region.

So far 19,170 suspected cattle rustlers have been arrested following operations between July 2021 and October 2022 as per Maj Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson. He added that 650 cattle rustlers have been prosecuted in the court martial.

Maj Oware revealed that 615 guns, 6,950 ammunition and 27,900 livestock have been recovered. The latter were handed over to their owners.





Operation Usalama Kwa Wote feats

(a) Guns recovered from armed warriors—612

(b) Ammunition (bullets) recovered from warriors—3,998 rounds

(c) Criminals convicted by Division Court Martial—859

(d) Suspects on remand— 463

(e) Suspects still on remand by civil courts— 1,481