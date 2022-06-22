Uganda lifts blockade on Kenya fish exports to DRC

Kampala has signed a pact with Nairobi that allows free transit of fish from Lake Turkana in Kenya to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), through Uganda, without any interference.

The deal, which was signed at Busia border at the weekend and is governed by a framework, comes eight months after four Kenyan trucks loaded with 20 tonnes of fish worth about Shs1.5b destined for DR Congo were intercepted at Mpondwe border in Kasese District.

Maj Gen David Kasura Kyomukama, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, signed on behalf of Uganda, while Mr Julius Otieno from the Fisheries Department signed on behalf of Kenya.

“With this framework paper, fish from Lake Turkana will be transported to DR Congo without any interference and as a government, this is our stand,” Maj Gen Kyokukama said.

He, however, ordered traders exporting fish to DR Congo to comply with the guidelines included in the framework, including, among others, being required to have fish health permits, export permits and licences, and places of loading and packing fish.

The framework reads in part: “Kalakol Township in Turkana will act as a parking point for fish loading, while Busia market will act as a packing place for the fish for export under supervision of Kenya Revenue Authority and Uganda Revenue Authority .”

The document also calls for mandatory inspection of fish consignments by the two countries at Busia border, and strict adherence to existing guidelines on fish in the East African Community.

Mr Otieno described the signing of the framework as a moment of celebration by both Kenya and Uganda.

But Mr Hassan Omari, a Kenyan fish exporter, said it was “disturbing” that Uganda allegedly broke the seals of the impounded fish from Kenya.

Mr Omari was further incensed by the framework’s alleged failure to address issues relating to their compensation, which he said was crucial in ensuring that the trade between Nairobi and Kinshasa flourished.

Ugandan authorities declined to comment on the issue of compensation, saying they were not well-placed to discuss matters which were in court.

But Maj Gen Kyomukama said investigations had established that the fish which was impounded was from Lake Turkana in Kenya and not from Uganda as the authorities had earlier thought.

“We don’t want to see a repeat of such scenarios between Kenya and Uganda, which have very strong trading relationships,” he said.

Mr Otieno said they had written to the government of Uganda through the ministry of Foreign Affairs, seeking to have the traders compensated.

Mr Francis Akechi, the chairperson of the Kenyan fish market in Busia, said they were happy with the signing of the framework.