Uganda Netball Federation president granted bail

Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) president, Sarah Babirye Kityo who was on May 15 remanded to Luzira prison on charges of obtaining Shs16 million by false pretense has been granted bail.

Ms Kityo, a resident of Bukasa in Wakiso District appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court alongside businesswoman Zainab Namutebi, 40, with whom she’s accused of defruading two different people allegedly under the guise of taking them abroad.

Ms Kityo and Namutebi were each granted a cash bail of Shs1 million on Wednesday while each of their sureties was bonded at Shs4 million, not cash.

However, the presiding Grade One Magistrate, Siena Owomugisha said should Ms Kityo or Ms Namutebi abscond from court, they will be rearrested and ordered to pay Shs10 million cash and serve a jail sentence that would be decided by court.

They are expected to return to court on June 6 for hearing of the case. The court also issued summons against witnesses.

One of the duo's alleged victims, Sarah Wamala states that in May 2022, she paid Shs8 million to the accused persons to take her son to the United States of America, which promise was not fulfilled.

In the second count, another alleged victim, Gloria Kikomeko Nantambi also asserts that Ms Kityo, 37, Namutebi and others still at large in May 2022, obtained Shs8 million from her claiming that they would take her to the US.