Uganda produces 4,000 metric tonnes of honey per annum - report

A report released by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries indicates that Uganda produces 4,000 metric tones of honey per annum and approximately 1.2million people are involved in beekeeping.

“The total annual honey production in Uganda is 128-4000 metric tonnes. However, this is expected to increase to 5000 metric tonnes per annum,” the report reads in part.

Ms Rose Ademun, the commissioner in charge of animal resources at the ministry said the country recognises beekeeping as “a symbol of wealth creation. It is one of the enterprises that provide income to bee-keeping households.”

She said this during the 12th National honey week on August 24 in Kampala. The honey week was organised under the theme, “Bee friendly farming,” which she added aimed at “raising awareness on importance of bee keeping and its contribution to improvement of livelihood and country at large.”

Mr Stephen Muwanguzi, the communications officer at Uganda National Apiculture Development Organisation (TUNADO) highlighted this year’s theme to push for good farming practices among bee and crop farmers.

“We want people to practice farming that does not harm the bees by using organic chemicals such as on maize plantations where bees feed on," he said.

Ms Ademun applauded the initiative as, “well fitting into climate smart interventions that are geared towards environmental conservation and a commercially important farming enterprise in the country.”

In a speech read on behalf of Hon. Bright Rwamirama, the State Minister for Animal Industry, the mandate of the ministry of agriculture was emphasised as a key role to transform farmers from subsistence to commercial agricultural.

“As a Ministry, we recognise the role of the private sector to take up agriculture as a business and apiculture is a highly valuable enterprise that can be effectively transformed to commercial farming for money generation and is compliant with climate smart initiative,” he said.

He added, “There is a need to build capacity in both technology in our farmers and processors and to provide reasonable value for the available market. It is the government's commitment to continue supporting the bee keeping industry and keep Uganda honey on the international market as well as protect the trade.”

Background