Uganda ranked fourth most corrupt in EAC

The latest corruption perception index released yesterday has ranked Uganda as the fourth most corrupt country in the East African Community (EAC) where it has maintained a score of 26 for the past two years, after it dropped from 28 in 2019. Globally, Uganda ranks number 142 of 180.

Uganda Police remains the most corrupt institution, followed by the Judiciary, tax services and the land services sectors. The index has also ranked South Sudan as the most corrupt country in the region, followed by Burundi and DR Congo, which is attributed to wars in both countries.

“With a score of 20, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is one of the 15 most corrupt countries in the world. The unstable political context and deeply embedded corruption facilitate the activities of illegal armed groups. Poorly governed defence and security forces struggle to contend with such challenges and the corruption that robs them of resources undermines the state’s response,” the report reads in part.

Rwanda continues to maintain the best record in fighting corruption and it ranks 54th globally, followed by Tanzania and Kenya. Denmark has maintained its position as the least corrupt country in the world, followed by Finland, New Zealand and Norway.

Ms Munira Ali, the Inspectorate of Government spokesperson, said they will be in position to comment on the report after receiving and reviewing it. She added that they will come up with key strategies and funding to fight corruption.