Uganda registers 15 Covid-19 deaths in one day as cases soar

Uganda has registered a record 15 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 423.

Recently 14 deaths were confirmed in one day. In a period of five days, Uganda has registered 40 deaths.

Meanwhile, the country on Saturday registered 1,735 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number to 60,250. It has taken the country a few days to hit the 60,000 mark. The country’s recoveries stand at 48,160.

Kampala continues to register the highest cases. According to Ministry of Health data, Kampala has registered 1,117, Wakiso 171, Gulu 111, Mbarara, 61, Luwero 46, Masaka 26, Kiryandongo 16, Tororo 16, Jinja 14, Busia 13, Mukono 11, Soroti 10, Kyegegwa 9, Buikwe 9, Butaleja 10, Bugiri 9, Sironko,7, among others.

According to health experts, a number of cases are in the community which is fueling transmission.

