Uganda’s embassy chancery in Bujumbura to foster ties with Burundi- Rugunda

The special envoy for special duties in the office of the president, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, said Monday that the increasing costs of renting premises in the various capitals around the World has gotten government concerned which explains why it came up with a policy of acquiring properties abroad to help reduce on the overhead costs.

According to the former Prime Minister, the decision of the Government of Uganda to construct the Chancery in Bujumbura was partly premised on the strong bond of friendship that Burundi and Uganda have built and enjoyed over time.

“Today, marks yet another land mark in the consolidation of relations between our two sisterly countries. I would like to warmly thank the government of the Republic of Burundi for their foresight and facilitation of this process through the allocation of valuable and strategically located land in Kiyange Village, Buterere Zone, Ntahangwa Commune, Bujumbura City, which is approximately 3.25 acres (11,037 Square meters) to the Republic of Uganda to construct this Embassy premise. I also thank our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Uganda Embassy Bujumbura team for seizing this opportunity granted by the Republic of Burundi to implement the construction of this magnificent three storeyed building to house our Chancery. I extend my appreciation to the contractors for the job well done,” Dr Rugunda said Monday as he commissioned the chancery.

He said Uganda deliberately decided to award the contracts for construction and consultancy to Burundian companies with the sole aim of contributing to the strengthening of local Burundian capacity.

“Therefore, this Chancery building before us today does not only testify that our vision of acquiring property abroad is achievable but makes a bold statement that Uganda is here to stay and that Burundi is on the rise, peaceful and a reliable partner in the region. I implore the Uganda Embassy staff to maximally utilize this building to show value for money through promoting trade and business between Uganda and Burundi, enhance people-to-people as well as government-to-government contacts for the mutual benefit of both countries. Moving forward, the clientele should attest to a better experience as you implement your mandate,” he added.

Dr Rugunda further stressed that Uganda and Burundi enjoy common aspirations particularly in the areas of security, peace and integration in the region and Africa at large.

According to him, both countries share the same vision on East African Community cooperation and Africa integration from which the region would reap benefits in the form of a larger market, a stronger bargaining power, and infrastructural development and are firm promoters of the African Union Agenda 2063, “the Africa we want”.