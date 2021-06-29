Uganda’s Funerals Services boss, Regina Mukiibi dies

By Moses Ndhaye More by this Author

The founder and managing director of Uganda Funeral Services, Ms Regina Mukiibi Mugongo has died.

Mugongo who is regarded as Uganda’s first ever funeral home director died Tuesday at Entebbe International Airport as she was being evacuated out of the country for Covid-19 treatment, one of the company employees confirmed.

More details about her death and burial arrangements will be availed later, a relative said.

Banking to funeral home

After working as an accountant with the now defunct Uganda Commercial Bank, Mugongo operated a tour and travel company which she left in order to start the funeral management business. In 1994, Mugongo jointly registered Uganda Funeral Services, a funeral service management company with her since deceased brother, Freddie Katamba Mukiibi.

As she ventured into the funeral management business, Mukiibi undertook professional training at the Salisbury College of Funeral Sciences and Embalming in London.

Awards

Mugongo had won various international and local accolades in recognition of her outstanding service, one of which is the 2013 Phenomenal Woman of Funeral Services Trailblazer Award, which she picked up from the US-based 100 Black Women of Funeral Service, during their convention in Austin, Texas in October 2013.

Other accolades include the Best Ugandan Innovator in the senior category for the year 2004, Best Woman Entrepreneur 2007 and Regional Entrepreneur, Uganda Investment Authority Woman Entrepreneur of Year – 2007 and Investor of the Year National Award – 2009, among pthers.

She was also recognized as one of the top 50 brands when Uganda celebrated 50 years of independence in 2012.

New infections

Her death was announced hours before the ministry of health on Tuesday said 345 new infections had been confirmed from 3,217 tests conducted on June 27, 2021 as number of virus cases in the country rose to 79, 434.

The ministry officials also said 33 more Ugandans had succumbed to the virus as number of virus deaths rose to 989.

There are currently 1,180 active cases on admission at different health centers across the country with cumulative recoveries of 52, 382.

So far, a total of 854, 443 people have been vaccinated against the virus since March 2020 when the pandemic was first confirmed in the country.