Uganda’s Mugisha named among Time’s ‘100 Most Influential People of 2024’

Time Magazine has named Ugandan rights activist Frank Mugisha as one of the “100 Most Influential Figures of 2024”.

Mugisha is currently a fellow at Columbia University’s Institute of Global Politics.

The list revealed on Wednesday, features figures from different countries and categories, including innovators, titans and leaders.

"Honoured to be included in the 2024 #TIME100 list. Grateful for the recognition and inspired to continue making a positive impact," he said.

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton played a glowing tribute to the activist.

“In the face of death threats and intimidation, of lost jobs and lost friends, and as one of the few out gay people in Uganda, Frank Mugisha has never backed down from fighting for LGBTIQ+ rights. As a college student, he founded Icebreakers Uganda to support young people coming out to their families. When the Ugandan government passed an aggressive anti-gay law last year, Frank and his allies immediately challenged it in court,” she said.

Ms Clinton added that she is honoured to work alongside Mugisha as he defends the human rights of gay Ugandans and people around the world. She cited his refusal to back down and challenge the move by the government to refuse to register the organization Mugisha leads, Sexual Minorities Uganda.

“Progress toward a more just future is possible, but it is not inevitable. Only through the undaunted work of leaders like Frank—whose courage has earned him the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award and a Nobel Peace Prize nomination—will true equality be achieved,” Ms Clinton said.

Mr Mugisha is featured in the icons category alongside 16 others, which includes American popstar Kylie Minogue, Nigerian Afrobeat star Burna Boy, and DR Congo's human rights defender Julienne Lusenge.

Kerry Kennedy, a Human Rights lawyer and President of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights lauded the body’s 2011 Human Rights Award laureate for his “unwavering dedication to human rights and social justice”. This, Ms Kennedy said, “underscores the diverse and impactful contributions individuals can make in the fight for a more just and equitable world”.