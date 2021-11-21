Uganda's Nalubale Dawa Covid vaccine soon ready - Museveni

President Museveni has said Ugandan scientists are developing Nalubale Dawa (ND) Covid-19 vaccine as a local innovation to increase the fight against the pandemic.

"The vaccines are getting more available globally. However, we are working hard on our own vaccine which we shall call Nalubale Dawa. I thought about (using the name) Kiira Dawa but because the car people had taken the Kiira (name), I think we should leave Kiira to them and maintain Nalubale (Dawa)," he said.

Mr Museveni made the remarks Saturday night during his national address on Covid-19 and security.

Since the outbreak last year, the coronavirus has infected about 127, 177 people and killed over 3, 248 people in the country. Over 92, 000 people have recovered from the virus, according to the health ministry.

In his address, Mr Museveni said Uganda will fully reopen schools and the economy in January 2022 irrespective of how many people are vaccinated at the time.

Over 6 million out of 15.5 million doses of the vaccines acquired by government through donations and direct procurement have been administered.