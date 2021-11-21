President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. PHOTO/FILE

|

National

Prime

Museveni to terrorists: Surrender or be killed

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • During his nationally televised address on Saturday, Mr Museveni revealed that security has so far arrested 106 suspected terrorists, but some are still on the run.

President Museveni has said terrorists responsible for the recent bomb attacks in Uganda should surrender themselves to security operatives and be tried in the courts of law or wait to be hunted down and killed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.