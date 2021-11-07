Uganda’s new Shs48b trains useless – URC

One of the recently procured GL30SCC locomotives at a railway station in Kampala during their unveiling in October. PHOTO | STEPHEN OTAGE 

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

What you need to know:

  • URC statement. In a statement issued and posted on the URC twitter handle, the management said: “The four locomotives purchased are fit for purpose, reliable and compatible with the Meter Gauge Railway system,” the statement read in part.
  • It added: “Currently URC personnel (engineers and drivers) are being trained and tested to operate and maintain the locomotives. URC is undertaking spot track improvement and modification to the triangles or the turn points for the locomotives to operate safely and will be completed by November 15.”

At least Shs48 billion splashed by the Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) on buying four locomotives is said to have gone to waste since the version of locomotives shipped into the country from South Africa cannot be used.

