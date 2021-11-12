Prime

Uganda’s population to hit 103 million by 2050 - report

A woman displays pills used to prevent pregnancy during a family planning conference at Sheraton Kampala Hotel on July 17, 2020. PHOTO/RACHEL MABALA

By  Tom Brian Angurini

  • “The persistently high fertility levels have produced a large population reservoir, generating a population momentum that will ensure that even if fertility were to drastically drop, the population would continue to grow to for the foreseeable future,” the new report
  • indicates

Uganda’s population is rapidly growing, with a new report released in Kampala yesterday envisaging that by 2050, the population would have hit a whopping 103 million people.
Dubbed “National Population Policy, 2020”, the report mainly pegs the fast growing population to the high fertility rate among women and girls, aged below 30 years, among other drivers.
“The country has an annual population growth rate of 3.0 percent. This high population growth rate has been fueled mainly by the persistently high fertility, coupled with the high but declining mortality,” the report reads in part.

