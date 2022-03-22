Uganda’s shortest-serving Speaker

Until his death on Sunday, Jacob Oulanyah had spent only 10 months as the Speaker of the 11th Parliament, making him the Speaker with the shortest stint as head of the Legislature under Museveni’s regime.

According to the Parliamentary Hansard, Oulanyah chaired Parliament at least 26 times from May 24 last year when he became Speaker.

He was elected after beating the then Speaker Rebecca Kadaga in a secret ballot.

Some of the famous sessions he chaired were those on State-of-the-Nation Address, Budget day, the NSSF mid-term access, and the Budget Framework Paper.

Oulanyah served as Deputy Speaker from 2011 to 2021.

Ms Kadaga had served as Edward Ssekandi’s deputy speaker from 2001-2011.

Mr Ssekandi was then appointed vice president from 2011 until last year when the President dropped him.

He replaced the late Francis Ayume who served from 1998-2001. Ayume replaced the late James Wapakhabulo (1996-1998), who became the head of Parliament.

It was the first Parliament since the 1986 military coup when he was elected Speaker of the Constituent Assembly (1994-1995) and 1996-1998.

When news about Oulanyah’s death broke on Sunday, it sparked an outpouring of emotion among Ugandans, with many describing him as an amiable and eloquent legislator with a rich legislative prowess.

The government had by press time not yet issued burial arrangements for Oulanyah’s send-off.

Political journey