Uganda says UN court order for DR Congo war damages 'unfair'

The last batch of soldiers with the Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF) return through the town of Goli after withdrawing from the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) embattled Ituri region on May 19, 2003. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The payment fell far short of the $11 billion (9.62 billion euros) in reparations demanded by Kinshasa over a conflict that is believed to have killed hundreds of thousands of people.

Uganda protested Thursday at an order by the UN's highest court for it to pay the Democratic Republic of Congo $325 million (Shs1 trillion)  in damages over a brutal war two decades ago.

