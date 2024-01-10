Uganda, South Africa still in talks to waive visa restrictions

Ugandans with ordinary passports, who intend to travel to South Africa, will continue to endure the tedious process of acquiring visas, as they wait for the conclusion of the visa waiver negotiations.

Mr Paul Amoru, the High Commissioner of Uganda to South Africa, said Uganda and South Africa in February 2013 agreed on a key roadmap for a visa waiver for holders of ordinary passports, a process which he said is still ongoing.

“I am, therefore, pleased to confirm that the implementation of the roadmap for the waiver of visa requirements for holders of ordinary passports is going on very well and enjoys the goodwill and support of the two governments,” Mr Amoru said.

He noted that while it may appear that Uganda’s process has taken longer, it is important to consider the fact that negotiations for visa waivers involve various factors such as legal frameworks, administrative processes, and priorities within bilateral relations.

He cited long procedures, documentation requirements, and processing times as some of the hurdles faced by Ugandans who attempt to acquire South African visas.

“It is important to ensure that these issues are resolved through streamlined processes and efficient communication, facilitating smoother visa acquisition procedures for travellers. The South African High Commission in Kampala has been very supportive and helpful, and we are grateful,” Mr Amoru said.

On the issue of Kenya and Tanzania enjoying visa-free travel to South Africa, Mr Amoru said each country’s visa agreement is independent and reflects a unique and evolving diplomatic process and that it is not a good practice to compare countries.

He, however, said currently, Uganda and South Africa are already implementing visa waivers for diplomatic and official passport holders.

He said he is optimistic that the ongoing negotiation process is progressing well and once unveiled, it is expected to have a positive impact on the economies of both Uganda and South Africa.

He did not specify when the negotiation process will be concluded.

“Visa-free travel would likely lead to an increase in commercial and tourism activities, promoting enhanced people-to-people exchanges and facilitating smoother business interactions,” Mr Amoru said.

Mr Amoru said enhanced connectivity aligns with the broader efforts to foster Africa Continental Free Trade Area and economic cooperation, as evidenced by the numerous agreements, memorandum of understandings (MoUs) and high-level engagements between Uganda and South Africa.

He said Uganda has experienced various key events—from President Museveni’s State Visit to South Africa in February 2023 to the successful trade summits held in South Africa in February and in Uganda in September 2023.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed to showcase the comprehensive nature of the partnership between Uganda and South Africa.

BACKGROUND

In March last year, President Museveni assured Ugandan investors that the government of South Africa would resolve the issue of visas, arguing that there was no way one can do business without multiple entry visas.

“If I am doing business, I should go anytime I want to travel. I should not come to look for a new visa every time, “the President explained.