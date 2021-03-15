Uganda to continue support, commitment to Commonwealth - Kutesa

By Paul Adude More by this Author

The Minister of Foreign Affairs- Sam Kutesa has re-affirmed Uganda's support for and towards the work of the Commonwealth Secretariat in implementing the Commonwealth Charter and its organizational commitments.

“Uganda appreciates the continued commonwealth partnership, collaboration and support. We call for further alignment of the commonwealth programs with the work plans of government ministries, departments and agencies” he said.

Kutesa made the remarks on Sunday in Kampala while holding discussions with Rt Hon Patricia Scotland, the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth who is in Uganda for a working visit.

“The Secretariat played a crucial role in coordinating the Commonwealth efforts to respond to the Covid-19Pandemic through the virtual Commonwealth leaders meeting and the virtual Commonwealth Foreign Ministers meeting held last year. The meetings provided a platform to share experiences on practical ways of dealing with the social-economic effects of the pandemic” he said.

Ms Scotland’s visit comes barely a year after the final report on the evaluation of the Commonwealth secretariat’s support to Uganda from 2013/14 to 2018/19 was issued in August last year .

“The use of Information Technology and Connectivity of the Member States amidst the Covid-19 pandemic is very important, the Commonwealth is in a position to support African Countries including Uganda in their efforts to work towards the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals” she said.

Advertisement

During her visit to Uganda, the Secretary-General is expected to meet with President Yoweri Museveni as well as Ministers of Health, Justice, Trade, Gender, and the National Planning Authority.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com