Uganda to host East Africa trade show

Ministry of Trade has said at least 1,500 exhibitors from across East Africa will grace the first ever East African micro, small and medium enterprises trade fair to be hosted in Uganda starting December 8.

The State Minister for Trade, Ms Harriet Ntabazi, said: “This year Uganda will be hosting the East African trade fair for the first time. The purpose is to provide a platform for the exhibition of activities, more especially from the manufacturing and trade industry of East African countries. This will ensure that East Africa can have one voice in terms of marketing our products.”

“The trade fair is targeting the persons who have less capital and employing less people. They will be networking and sharing knowledge on how they can grow to large scale enterprises. With over 1,500 exhibitors and a targeted daily population of more than 100,000 people, we are sure that the fair will bring about trade visibility in the region,” she added.

Last year, the East African trade fair was hosted in Mwanza, Tanzania and at least 1,000 exhibitors participated while following the Covid-19 guidelines, which included restricted cross-border movement.

Ms Ntabazi assured participants from within and outside the country to turn up for the fair saying that Ebola spread is well managed, hence no cause for alarm.

“We are all aware of the Ebola outbreak in the country and we are working closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure that all operating procedures to control the spread of the disease are followed. Therefore, participants should not be worried of Ebola,” Ms Ntabazi said.

This comes at a time when President Museveni also encouraged tourists not to cancel their trips to Uganda. During his national address on Ebola update on Tuesday, President Museveni urged tourists to follow guidelines instead of cancelling their bookings.