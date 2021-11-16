Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

Uganda to launch breast milk bank next week

By  Tonny Abet

  • The death rate among children born prematurely can be as high as 31.6 percent in some hospitals in the country.


The Health ministry has  partnered with St Francis Hospital, Nsambya, to establish the country’s first human milk bank.
The initiative is aimed at addressing the high death rates among babies born prematurely.

