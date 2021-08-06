Support breastfeeding mothers infected with Covid-19

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) is an annual international celebration held from August 1 to 7 in several countries across the globe. World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA).

WHO, UNICEF and other partners have globally championed the breast feeding with the goal to emphasize the breastfeeding culture and provide support for breastfeeding everywhere globally.

This year, the week is celebrated under the theme; Protect breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility with the goal to emphasise the role of breastfeeding towards the child’s survival, health and wellbeing of both the baby and mother.

The theme also acknowledges that although support at the individual level is very important, breastfeeding must be considered a public health issue that requires investment at all levels. Spouses, families, communities and workplaces should devise ways to support breast feeding.

In Uganda, this week has fallen at a time when we are battling the second wave of Covid-19 and there are many myths and conspiracies within the population on whether breastfeeding mothers should get the Covid-19 vaccination or not. Although the current evidence shows that the vaccines are safe for the mothers and their babies, a number of breastfeeding mothers still fear to take the jab. A common question nowadays is; Can Covid-19 be passed through breastfeeding? Scientific evidence from Centres for Disease Control (CDC) reveals that active Covid-19 (virus that can cause infection) has not, to date, been detected in the breastmilk of any mother with confirmed/suspected Covid-19.

It appears unlikely, therefore, that Covid-19 would be transmitted through breastfeeding or by giving breastmilk that has been expressed by a mother who is confirmed/suspected to have Covid-19. Researchers continue to test breastmilk from mothers with confirmed/suspected Covid-19. If a mother is confirmed/suspected to have Covid-19, should she continue breastfeeding?

Advertisement

Yes. High quality evidence shows that breastfeeding reduces neonatal, infant and child mortality including in high resource settings and improves lifelong health and development in all geographies and economic settings.

It is important to remind ourselves that breastfeeding is the cornerstone of infant and young child survival, nutrition, development and maternal health. The World Health Organisation recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, followed by continued breastfeeding with appropriate complementary foods for up to two years and beyond. While breastfeeding, a mother should ensure maximum adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures, appropriate hygiene measures, including wearing a medical mask if available, to reduce the possibility of droplets with Covid-19 being spread to her infant. If a mother is confirmed/suspected to have Covid-19 she should: wash hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand rub, especially before touching the baby, Wear a medical mask while feeding. It is important to dispose of masks immediately - Not re-use a mask - Not touch the front of the mask but untie it from behind, sneeze or cough into a tissue, immediately dispose it of and use alcohol-based hand rub or wash hands again with soap and clean water and also regularly clean and disinfect surfaces.

It is, therefore, important to create healthier nations especially during this pandemic by encouraging and supporting mothers with Covid-19 to exclusively breastfeed their children by providing the rightful information to them from World Health Organisation by healthcare providers.

Hadijah Nakatudde is a registered midwife /Midwifery Tutor.

secretary National Midwives Association Of Uganda (NMAU ) ,Eastern Region .