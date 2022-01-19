Uganda under threat of fresh desert locusts invasion – govt

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, has raised concern that the country is still under threat of desert locusts invasion.

This follows a January 6 report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), indicating that there is evidence of small swarm movements of immature and adult desert locusts in Somalia.

Ms Hellen Adoa, the minister of State for Fisheries, while addressing representatives of the district local government from Teso, Lango, Sebei, Karamoja and Acholi sub-regions at the Soroti Flying School on Monday, said Uganda is one of the countries that are likely to suffer from the anticipated fresh locusts invasion.

“Let’s not sit and relax. Eastern Africa and the Horn of Africa are still under threat. We must be on watch and standby to fight against locusts at all times,” Ms Adoa said.

The local government officials were given digital kits for monitoring locusts. At least 106 digital locusts surveillance kits, including phones, solar powered tablets and motorcycles donated by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and FAO were given to the officials.

The digital surveillance kits are to be used for coordination purposes and mapping the desert locusts infested areas.

In February and October last year, desert locusts from Somalia invaded Uganda through Amudat and Karamoja from Kenya, before they further spread through the 26 districts of Lango, Acholi, Sebei, Teso, Bugisu, among other neighbouring sub-regions.

Ms Adoa said they are anticipating the big swarms of desert locusts may multiply rapidly and fly to Uganda from Somalia when the rains return to rejuvenate the vegetation covers that will be a source of food for the insects.

“As the weather situation is still hot and dry with barely any food for the locusts in Somalia, we still expect limited movement of the swarms but they might explode soon when rains returns,” Ms Adoa said.

She encouraged the local government officials and the communities to embrace locusts management strategies put in place to prevent the insects from destroying the environment and crops.

“Last time, the locusts took us by surprise but now that we are aware, we should continue with capacity building to all our stakeholders, surveillance, monitoring and mapping, as well as maintaining our cooperation with the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) which was at the helm of controlling the insects,” Ms Adoa urged.

Mr Stephen Byantwale Tibeijuka, the commissioner of crop protection in the Agriculture ministry, expressed fears that the locusts may destroy crops if they return to the country.