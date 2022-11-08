Ugandan pilot, Russian national die in DRC jet crash

A Ugandan pilot and a Russian national are said to have died in a plane crash in the thick Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) forests.

Kiruhura-born Capt Jackson Ninsiima, 34, and Capt Peter Szabo, a Russian national died in the November 3 crash as they were reportedly transporting Cargo from Kasese District in Uganda to Goma in DRC, using a privately chartered plane.

However, there are unconfirmed reports that an unidentified third person was on board by the time of the crash.

The crash is said to have come to light following a three-day frantic search that ended with the recovery of the wreckage in the thick forests on November 6.

Speaking to this publication on Monday, Kiruhura District local government chairperson, Daniel Mukago Rutetebya, said “Of course this was a private jet and it was carrying cargo. This young man is a pilot. They were flying from Kasese to Goma and the plane crashed. I think we will get more information when they recover the black box but that is how he met his death.”

According to Rutetebya, the ill-fated plane was meant to land in Goma at 3pm last Thursday.

“So, we got the information at 9pm that the plane could not be tracked by the radar. That’s when a search and rescue team was dispatched,” he added.

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) manager, public affairs Vianney Luggya, said the plane crash incident was of a private jet and described both accidents including that of Tanzania as unfortunate.

“These are very unfortunate incidents within the air transport industry but in spite of that, air transport remains the safest means due to the safety precautions worldwide,” he said.

Grieving Tanzanians paid emotional tribute Monday to 19 people killed when a passenger plane plunged into Lake Victoria in the country's deadliest air crash in decades.