Ugandan students in India form association to boost academic excellence

In a bid to obtain academic excellence and smoothen their stay in India, Ugandans and other stakeholders have launched the Association of Uganda Students in India (AUSI).

AUSI patron Rajesh Chaplot, who has served in different capacities as a social and business leader in Uganda and India, said the association has been born out of the need to create a platform where Ugandan students studying in India can be heard on different issues that concern them such as acquiring internship opportunities.

While the number of academic scholarships and other education opportunities for Ugandans increase in foreign countries, their wellbeing is not guaranteed.

“In May, 2023 the High Commission to Uganda invited me to attend an event in Entebbe where I witnessed Ugandan students dance for the India audience. I was happy and reached out to Ugandan university students across India to create a platform to bring them together while they study,” Mr Rajesh said while congratulating the AUSI executive committee that comprises students from various universities in India on forming such an initiative.

AUSI chairman Moses Asiimwe noted that the association is visioned to foster strong academics and cultural bonds between Uganda and India to galvanise social cohesion.

“It operates under a mission to provide a spring board for Ugandan students studying in India to connect, collaborate and grow academically, professionally and in terms of culture,” he added.

AUSI aims to facilitate sharing knowledge, internship opportunities and leadership programmes to grow efficient business leaders and professionals with a deep understanding of the Indian and Ugandan markets.

Why AUSI

Rajesh explained that UASI will act as a link for students to speak on their behalf with the Ugandan High Commission in India. This will be possible through information sharing with the Ugandan High Commission through microblogging platforms created for the students. On the social media platforms like Whatsapp, students will be able to share various experiences.

Meanwhile, Asiimwe commended over 100 participants in the launch for the spirit of community and friendship that AUSI strives to foster. These included university student leaders from countries like Liberia, Nigeria, South Africa, Rwanda and other countries.

To increase cultural diversity, Rajesh encouraged students to create opportunities for themselves that can enhance meetings amongst themselves when in India like recognising Miss Uganda- India

Lawmaker Dickson Kateshumbwa, who studied in India 20 years ago, encouraged students to excel in education which is their primary purpose.

“Stand out in academics and bear positive attitude and good character to supplement education when looking for jobs,” Kateshumbwa tipped students.

Baker Balunywa, Education Attaché to the High Commission of Uganda in New Delhi, India who was the Chief Guest thanked students for starting the association and encouraged them to respect rules in India to avoid crime so they can access the country whenever other opportunities come up.

“Students should register with the Indian embassy during their first 14 days in India to avoid fines whether they on scholarships or not. This can help them whenever the face any problems,” Balunywa advised adding that they should as well remember to collect their documents when leaving India.