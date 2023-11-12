Govt edges closer to first ever Uganda-Europe convention

Government has taken a major step closer to holding the first ever Uganda-Europe Convention (UEC), a landmark December gathering touted “to amplify the East African country’s tourism prospects and presence on the global stage.”

By holding a recent high-level meeting in Uganda’s capital, the country echoed its determination to stage the event through activating the convention through its launch.

Outcomes of the extraordinary November 9 meeting not only confirmed the convention dates as December 5-9 in the Spanish City of Malaga but also called for harnessing the Uganda-Europe opportunities.

At the meeting, senior presidential advisor on diaspora affairs, ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, made it clear that the UEC is testament to President Museveni's “unwavering commitment to Uganda's economic prosperity, and visionary approach to international partnerships.”

“The UEC will bolster entrepreneurship and innovation, serving as a platform to create a myriad of opportunities for the 'Bazzukulu' [grandchildren] especially in labour externalization and value addition, among others,” the diplomat leading charges for the convention emphasized.

On Thursday, dozens of local and foreign delegates highlighted significant pillars for Uganda and Europe to reap from through the newest forum involving the country of over 45 million people and the bloc of about 50 nations.

“The convention marks a significant moment and efforts to foster collaboration, opening new markets, innovation, wealth and job creation, labour externalization, affordable housing, public private partnership, industrialization and blue economy, among others,” said lands minister Judith Nabakooba, who represented 3rd Deputy Premier Rukia Nakadama, the chief guest at the meeting to launch the 2023 UEC.

Foreign dignitaries attend a November 9 high level meeting for the launch of the first ever Uganda-Europe Convention (UEC) due December 5-9, 2023 in Spain. PHOTO/HANDOUT

European Union (EU) diplomats voiced their pledge to skill Ugandan youth, while mobilizing quality investments, and enhancing trade between Uganda and the second smallest of the world’s continents.

But speaking at the same meeting, State House Anti-Corruption Unit head Brig Gen Henry Isoke said failure to deal with corruption lords threatens UEC merits.

"In 2022, EU imported goods worth 778 million euros from Uganda. However, the strong economic engagement is undermined by the existing vice of corruption in the country," he observed before warning that government is now hell-bent on cracking down on the corrupt.

Lands minister Judith Nabakooba interacts with State House Anti-Corruption Unit head Brig Gen Henry Isoke during a high-level meeting on November 9, 2023 to launch of the first ever Uganda-Europe Convention (UEC) due December 5-9, 2023 in Spain. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Still on Thursday, deliberations also took a firm position in calling for massive foreigner investments amid appeals for urgent attention to long term diaspora concerns, including the plight of migrant workers, a strongly debated topic in Uganda.

“The UEC will galvanize the diaspora as a formidable contributor to Uganda's economic growth. We've to do diaspora mapping to identify, locate and aso know or establish transferable skills to be used in transformation. We also need a mechanism to track inflow of money," head of diaspora affairs at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, ambassador Johnny Muhindo noted as he revealed plans with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to formulate a new diaspora policy.

What others said…

Defense and veteran affairs minister Vincent Ssempijja: “The European bloc has been supporting Uganda's development, defence systems, through assortment of logistics and training programs, which has ensured tranquility and boosted international trade.

"The UEC is a wonderful initiative which seeks to position Uganda into a stream of things. This convergence of interests has been the backbone for partnerships,” Ssempijja added.

ICT state minister Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo: “ICT is a dynamic and vibrant undeniable enabler for the socio-economic growth of Uganda and Europe. There is a pressing need for further investment through collaborative efforts with European tech-giants.”

ICT state minister Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo follows proceedings during a high-level meeting on November 9, 2023 to launch of the first ever Uganda-Europe Convention (UEC) due December 5-9, 2023 in Spain. PHOTO/HANDOUT. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Senior presidential Advisor on industry Amelia Kyambadde: “The convention will be a source of partnerships and economic synergies. It is a very unique platform for fresh ideas, untamed creativity and boundless energy. This potential is the driving energy of progress and development between Uganda and Europe.

The Ugandan diaspora community must form or join saving groups to avoid unscrupulous relatives who misuse their earnings.”

State House Investors Protection Unit: “We reiterate our commitment to liaise with other government agencies and ministries to expeditiously attend to matters of investors."

Founding UEC lead organizer Paul Kingsley Juuko: “The convention is a private affirmative action to bridge the gap between government, the European continent, diaspora community and those back home.”

Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA) chairperson Baker Akantambira: “We are coordinating all accredited labour recruitment agencies to get business partners in Europe. We have to secure good jobs to bring the diaspora equation into practice."

External labour chief Usher Owere: “The UEC is a full package with wider opportunities. Labour export is one of the remedies of unemployment. Focus must be on rebranding it to become more vibrant, bringing regulators to work together, to streamline the way externalisation of labour is treated in the country. Let's come out, stop blame game, work together and secure jobs for Ugandans."

For Your Information

Beyond December 2023, the UEC will be an annual convention to be held on rotational basis across major cities in different European states.

“My role is to declare the first convention of this kind launched. But it will diversify to other countries. Ambassador Walusimbi is an aggressive gem," remarked ex-minister turned senior presidential advisor on industry, Amelia Kyambadde.

Ex-trade minister turned presidential advisor Amelia Kyambadde gestures as she delivers her remarks during a high-level meeting on November 9, 2023 to launch of the first ever Uganda-Europe Convention (UEC) due December 5-9, 2023 in Spain. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Meantime, attendees of the November 9 meeting also included security minister Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, at least 26 presidential Advisors and several top leaders of government ministries and agencies.

Delegates interact on the sidelines of a high-level meeting on November 9, 2023 to launch of the first ever Uganda-Europe Convention (UEC) due December 5-9, 2023 in Spain. PHOTO/HANDOUT