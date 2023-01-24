Ugandan trader who was shot dead by Rwandan security buried

Hundreds of grieving locals Monday gathered in Rukiga District for the burial of a Ugandan trader who was shot dead by Rwandan security operatives on January 17.

Jack Turyahikayo Rwakigezi was reportedly gunned down on Tuesday on Ugandan land at the Nyakisa Hill in the Mpororo border Village of Kamwezi Sub County, about 100 meters away from an internationally recognized boundary shared with Rwanda.

Rwandan security operatives accused the deceased of “using traditional tools such as spears to fight them immediately after they intercepted him with suspected smuggled items from their country.”

On Monday evening, a Rukiga District ambulance carrying the trader’s remains arrived in his native Karera Village- escorted by two police pickups, one UPDF pick up and other two government pickups amongst other civilian cars and motorcycles.

These were received by placard-holding locals protesting what they described as “continuous killing of innocent Ugandans by Rwandan security forces.”

Some mourners sobbed as more police and armed military officials were deployed at the funeral to calm locals who were vowing revenge.

Local council records indicate that at least six Ugandans have been shot dead by Rwandan security forces near or around the Kamwezi Sub County border since 2019.

“We are starting to doubt the silence by the Ugandan government towards this provocation,” Kirihura border village LC1 chairperson Abel Rubahika told Monitor on January 23, 2022.

The Rukiga RDC Fred Nayebare who attended the trader’s burial in-person cautioned mourners to stay calm as he encouraged continuity of “historical brotherhood between Uganda and Rwanda.”

“It’s not true that Ugandan guns are silent on the killers but our UPDF soldiers are disciplined and they value life. We shall soon arrange cross border meetings with our Rwandan counterparts to harmonize the situation,” Mr Nayebare said.

Rwanda says

The Mayor for Nyagatare District in Rwanda, Stephen Gasana, together with the District Police Commander (DPC) JB Dusengimana who led the Rwandan delegation that delivered the body of Jack Turyahikayo at Kamwezi border post on Monday insisted that Turyahikayo was shot dead by the Rwandan security operatives in self defence.

“The deceased was in the company of five suspected smugglers and when stopped by the Rwandan security operatives, they reacted aggressively by throwing traditional weapons (spears and stones). In self defence, Turyahikayo was shot dead while his other colleagues escaped back to Uganda. The incident happened in Tabagwe Village, Tabagwe sector of Nyakatare District,” Mr Gasana said.

Mr Gasana dismissed as false claims that the Rwandan security operatives in the border communities are trigger happy.

“Last month the Rwandan security operatives handed over about 40 heads of cattle to the authorities in Rukiga District that were impounded from suspected Ugandan traders that were smuggling them into Rwanda. We shall continue with such brotherly relations for the good of our people,” Mr Gasana emphasized.

Medard Owunyesiga, a brother to the deceased said that the renowned trader who was dealing in household items is survived by 4 wives and 11-children.