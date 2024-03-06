Ugandans urged to embrace digital transformation

Stakeholders in the digital field have said that embracing digital technology by most Ugandans is key in pushing the country’s development agenda forward.

Speaking during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Nation Media Group-Uganda, YoTv and MTN, the NMG-U Managing Director, Ms Suzan Nsibirwa said embracing digitalization is the way to go since most people’s lives are mainly centred on the phone.

“Yes there is a need for the big screen in the living room, but portable gadgets like phones are a plus since one can watch whatever they want at any time and everywhere,” she said.

Ms Nsibirwa said the phone is the type of technology that brings the whole world to one single place.

“Our partnership with MTN and YoTV is a consolidation that ensures a one-stop destination for NMG-U audiences by offering unparalleled viewing experience,” she noted.

Mr Aggrey Mugisha, Chief Executive Officer of YoTV said, the partnership with NMG-U will promote local content since all NMG-U products will be on one platform digitally.

“NMG-U has been at the forefront of promoting local content by airing some of the most loved television series like Deception and the Hostel. So we are promoting the government agenda Buy Uganda, Build Uganda (BUBU) by partnering with each other,” he said.

The partnership ensures that YoTV channels provide digital access; aligning NMG-U premium content with the digital era seamlessly