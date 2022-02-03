UMA questions govt plan to export medical workers

The deputy Executive Director of Mulago Hospital, Dr Rosemary Byanyima, talks to medical workers last year. The Uganda Medical Association has questioned the move to export medical workers, citing shortage. Photo / David Lubowa

By  Tom Brian Angurini

What you need to know:

  • Ms Amongi said the development follows visits to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia in December 2021 that unearthed a huge demand for such professionals.

Government is set to start exporting skilled professionals like doctors, nurses and midwives to the Middle East, the Gender and Labour minister, Ms Betty Amongi, has revealed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.