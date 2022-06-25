UMSC defers General Assembly as new constitution delays

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has postponed the planned General Assembly after its constitutional review committee failed to submit a new draft constitution in the stipulated timeframe.

The 230-member General Assembly, which is the top decision-making organ of UMSC, was expected to convene between June 26 and June 28 to adopt the new constitution and also release a new roadmap for the election of new Muslim leaders but this will not be possible, according to the organisers.

In a letter dated June 13 and signed by UMSC General Secretary Mr Ramathan Mugalu said the General Assembly had been postponed to July 5-7.

“The General Assembly meeting which had been scheduled for 26th -28th June 2022 has been postponed to 5th -7th 2022 from 9:00am at a venue to be communicated later ,” the letter addressed members of the General Assembly and District Khadis ,reads in part.



The assembly last sat two years ago yet it is supposed to sit at least once a year, according to the current UMSC constitution.

The UMSC Executive Committee meeting has also been pushed to July 2 while the Joint Session will convene between July 3 and 4.

When contacted, Mr Mugalu defended the rescheduling of the meetings and said it will allow them more time to plan better.

“It wasn’t making sense to convene the meetings when there are things that are not ready. So, we are going to put in place whatever is needed to have fruitful deliberations,” he said on Friday.



The UMSC elections, which were initially scheduled for March -May, didn’t take place due to lack of funds and delayed completion of the constitutional review process. A six-member team led by Al-Hajj Edris Kasenene, the former UMSC secretary, was tasked to review the constitution. Other members on the constitutional review team are ; Eng. Zaid Kavuma, former UMSC secretary general, Hajj Sulaiman Musana ,Omar Muhammad Wasswa , Hajjat Ladhiya Namakula Lukwiya and Hajj Wahab Rugasa.

It is the amended new constitution which is supposed to be followed while electing new Muslim local leaders’ right from the mosque level to the UMSC general assembly.

Some Shs6.9b had earlier been budgeted for the elections, but UMSC failed to raise the money.

Last month, Parliament approved Shs2.5b to facilitate UMSC electoral activities.