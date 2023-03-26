UMSC urges probe after criminals raid Mukono Islamic school

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) education secretary Sheikh Juma Bakhit Cucu has called for expeditious investigations into the break-in at Kasawo Secondary School (SS) in Mukono District a fortnight ago.

Unknown thugs broke into the offices of the bursar and head teacher and vandalized windows, doors, drawers and made off with an unspecified amount of money.

During his impromptu visit to the school on Friday, Sheikh Cucu asked detectives to quicken their investigations and bring the culprits to book.

He later attended Friday prayers at the school mosque where he “encouraged students to work hard and reiterated his PUSH slogan, which stands for Prayers, Unity, Struggle and Hope.”

Sheikh Cucu, who was accompanied by Muhamood Kateregga Namuguzi, the UMSC Education Committee Chairperson and Abdallah Kigozi, a former student at the school, later had a closed door meeting with the head teacher Mukasa Saleh Yiga.

In attendance were Bumali Nadduli, the Parents Teacher's Committee Chairperson and Samali Musenero who is the Kasawo Sub County representative on the school’s board of governors

Sheikh Cucu later told journalists that their “discussions centered on school security, academics, infrastructure development and close networking.”

Kasawo SS is one of the giant Muslim schools in the country belonging to UMSC but it has been under a clique of Muslims until early this year when the UMSC education department marshalled efforts to regain its control.

Meantime, in the same area on Friday night, thugs raided St Andrew Kaggwa SS, in Kabimbiri Village and killed 30-year-old teacher Joseph Miiro- and injured a security guard.