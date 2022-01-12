Under-fire ADF rebels relocate to Mt Rwenzori

Allied Democratic Force (ADF) rebels have abandoned their camps in the DR Congo and relocated to Mt Rwenzori.

This was revealed by the public information officer of the Mountain Division in UPDF that is conducting operation Shujja in DR Congo, Maj Peter Mugisa, during a media briefing in Fort Portal yesterday.

Maj Mugisa said the joint operation by UPDF and DR Congo army led to the capture of rebel bases, forcing some insurgents and their leaders to flee to Mt Rwenzori.

“The ADF rebels are now running away from their camps because they expect more forces from our joint operation. They have decided to go back to their former position of Mt Rwenzori,” Maj Mugisha said.

He added that the fleeing rebels have started killing civilians in villages as they escape to the mountain.

“They are crossing points to Mt Rwenzori through Rwanoli, Kikingi, Mwenda, and Mutwanga. Other areas are in the Eringeti triangle such as Mamove, Bango forest, Bumbli, Chuchubo, Matungulu valley, Batonga, Tondoli, and Mwalika,” he said.

Maj Mugisha added that in Irumu territory in Ituri Province, the rebels have been seen in Komanda, Monthoyo, Malibongo, Mambasa, Biakato, and Magina.

On December 23 last year, the UPDF Deputy Army spokesperson, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, told the media that they had captured six main camps of ADF rebels.

The camps included Kambi Ya Yua, Belu One, Belu Two, Mambasa, and Kambi Erumu in North Kivu and Ituru Provinces in eastern DR Congo.

Maj Mugisa further explained that in a January 7 operation, they discovered three graves in North West Kambi Ya Yua.

He disclosed that the next day (January 8), suspected rebels burnt a fuel tanker at Bulongo on Kasindi-Beni Road.

“The driver of the fuel tanker with his turn-man are suspected to have been abducted. This and other atrocities committed by ADF rebels indicates that the remnants have capability to attack soft targets,” he said.

In the joint operation, Maj Mugisa said they killed 84 ADF rebels in Eringeti and Butembo. In Virunga forests and Kikingi, the UPDF Airforce and artillery also destroyed ADF bases and disrupted their plans.

He said the second phase of operation is conducting defensive approaches, intelligence surveillance and target acquisition activities.

Meanwhile, reports from DR Congo indicate that the UPDF and Congolese army last evening captured ADF commander Benjamin Kisokorania.