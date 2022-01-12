Prime

Under-fire ADF rebels relocate to Mt Rwenzori

A Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier stands guard at Kambi Ya Yua, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF)’s biggest base inside the Democratic Republic of Congo late December 2021. Uganda sent soldiers to the Central African country late November 2021 to flush out terror cells holed up there. PHOTO/DAVID BUKENYA

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, reports from DR Congo indicate that the UPDF and Congolese army last evening captured ADF commander Benjamin Kisokorania. 
  • Uganda's security Minister Jim Muhwezi confirmed the arrest on January 12.  

Allied Democratic Force (ADF) rebels have abandoned their camps in the DR Congo and relocated to Mt Rwenzori.

