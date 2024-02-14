Unite for development - Mayiga urges Masaka leaders

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga has urged politicians in the Masaka sub-region to ignore their political colours and unite for the development of the area.

According to Mr Mayiga despite different politicians subscribing to different political parties, they serve the same people who need better services, not divisive politics.

"Our leaders should not just occupy offices, we don't need your battles, occupy offices with a purpose, as Hon. Mathias Mpuuga has given these offices a new face since he became a member of Parliament and while he served as the Leader of Opposition,” the Katikkiro said at the commissioning of Buddukiro, the official residence and administrative house for Kabaka's chief in Buddu County, Masaka City.

The renovation works which started in 2020 cost Shs200m.

Mr Mayiga’s remarks come at a time when leaders in Masaka, which is predominantly Opposition, are divided over intrigue and fear of losing their current political positions to newcomers as the country gears up for the 2026 general elections.

This has led to infighting in the National Unity Platform camp in the area with one group rallying with Mr Mpuuga and another siding with Masaka City mayor, Ms Florence Namayanja.

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) camp in the area is also divided with the State Minister for Microfinance Mr Haruna Kasolo, fighting for supremacy with Masaka District NRM Chairperson Peter Ssenkungu. Mr Kasolo, who in the 2021 parliamentary elections lost Kyotera County seat to Democratic Party’s John Paul Mpalanyi, is currently jostling to unseat DP's Mr Richard Ssebamala in Bukoto Central constituency.

Mr Mayiga also reminded the government to embrace federalism to ease service delivery in all regions of Uganda.

“We shall not relent in our quest for federalism because it is what we want and there is evidence that many regions of Uganda also cherish it,” he said

Mr Joseph Kawuuki, the Buganda Kingdom minister in charge of Local Government urged Buddu County leadership to maintain the spirit of working together which has started bearing fruit.

Buddu has several unique characteristics that make it a special county. It has been confirmed through the process of reclaiming and refurbishing this house. I urge you all to maintain what you have achieved. That is how you will keep moving forward. Politics shouldn’t destabilize this area with strong figures like Mpuuga. You need to build on that not destroy it," he noted.

Mr Jude Muleke, the Kabaka’s chief in charge of Buddu County hailed residents for their loyalty and support that enabled his team to complete the project.

“We received it while in a very sorry state but over Shs 250 million we have used have been raised by Kabaka’s subjects in Buddu County,” he reported.

On his part, Mr Mpuuga asked the people of Buganda and Masaka sub-region not only to rejoice in the success of handing over Buddukiro House but to know that bad leadership can cripple the development of an area.

“We should fight bad leadership because the funds we have spent on renovating this house, if it was not bad leadership that destabilized Buganda these funds would have helped in put up a new project,” he said.

Mr Kasolo promised to rally all political leaders in the region to join efforts towards transforming the area.

“We have worked together with all area MPs and lobbied for over Shs 18 billion for the reconstruction of Masaka Recreation Ground. We're committed to working together regardless of our different political affiliations,” he said.